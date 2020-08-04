Primary election: Latest updates on races in Missouri state, northwest counties

Follow our election results and analysis as ballots are counted in the Aug. 4 Missouri state primary and local county races. Key state races include governor, Congress, and a bid to expand Medicaid in the state. Key local races include multiple county sheriffs seeking re-election.

U.S. House Rep. Dist. 6

Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves has served the 6th Congressional District since 2001. Republican Chris Ryan hopes to unseat Graves on Aug. 4. On the Democratic side of the ticket is a five-way race between Ramona Farris, Charles West, Gena L. Ross, Henry Martin, and Donald Robert Sartain.

Libertarian Jim Higgins faces no party opposition and advances to the general election.

Who is running for the U.S. House Rep. District 6:

Sam Graves , a Republican, has served in the U.S. House since 2001. Graves is a ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and a member of the House Committee on Armed Services. The sixth-generation farmer was born in Tarkio and served as a Missouri State Representative and State Senator in the 1990s.

Chris Ryan, a Republican from Liberty is challenging Graves in Tuesday's primary.

Ramona Farris, a Democrat from Kansas City, has unofficially withdrawn from the race. Farris will appear on the ballot but has suspended her campaign.

Charles West is a Democrat from Clark County. According to his campaign website, West is the son of factory workers and currently serves on the Clark County R-1 Board of Education.

Gena L. Ross is a Democrat living in Platte City and teaching Business and American Government at a Kansas City Kansas Community College. According to her campaign website, Ross is a member of the NAACP, a former candidate for Platte County R-3 Board of Education, and worked on a contract as a Constituent Service Representative for former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Henry Martin is a Democrat from Kansas City and a U.S. Army Veteran. Martin attempted to unseat Graves in 2018 but only captured less than one-third of the vote. According to his campaign website, following his tour in Iraq, Martin served in the National Guard and has taught math and coached high school sports.

Donald Robert Sartain is a Democrat from St. Joseph and a U.S. Army Veteran. According to his campaign page, he is a Conservative-leaning Populist, who has previously run for Congress and Missouri General Assembly as a Republican and Independent.

Jim Higgins, a Libertarian, will face no primary opposition and will advance to November.

Amendment 2 Medicaid Expansion:

Voters must decide whether to amend the Missouri Constitution and expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Medicaid is the federal and state health insurance program for people with low incomes or disabilities. Missouri is one of a minority of states that has not expanded eligibility for MO HealthNet, the state's Medicaid program, to provide insurance for hundreds of thousands of residents.

Advocates say the measure would create jobs, protect rural hospitals from closing, and take advantage of billions in federal taxpayer dollars. If Missouri expands eligibility under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, the federal government picks up 90 percent of the coverage costs for newly eligible enrollees, as compared with 65 percent it pays for people who qualify under regular Medicaid rules. Opponents say the high cost of expanding eligibility will mean that Missouri lawmakers will have to take money from other important areas including funding for education.

Missouri Governor

Incumbent Governor Mike Parson faced three challengers, Raleigh Ritter, James “Jim” Neely, and Saundra McDowell, in the Republican primary.

On the Democratic side of the governor’s race is Nicole Galloway, Jimmie Matthews, Antoin Johnson, Eric Morrison, and Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem.

Third-party candidates filing for the governor’s race and are unopposed in the primary include Libertarian Rik Combs and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer.

Who is running for Governor:

Mike Parson: Republican Gov. Mike Parson is seeking election to his first full term in office this November. Following the resignation of Eric Greitens, Parson was sworn in as the state’s 57th Governor on June 1, 2018. The Bolivar Republican previously served in Missouri’s House of Representatives, Missouri Senate, and as the 47th Lt. Governor.

James "Jim" Neely: Rep. Jim Neely, a Republican, served in Missouri's House of Representatives Dist. 8 since November 2012. He is a physician at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Raleigh Ritter: Raleigh Ritter, a Republican, is a Seneca business owner and cattle rancher. This would be his first statewide elected office.

Saundra McDowell: Saundra McDowell, a Republican, worked as a lawyer and political consultant. McDowell lost a statewide bid when she ran against Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway in 2018.

Nicole Galloway: Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, appointed auditor in 2015 and won a full term in 2018.

: Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, appointed auditor in 2015 and won a full term in 2018. Jimmie Matthews : Jimmie Matthews, a Democrat,

: Jimmie Matthews, a Democrat, Antoin Johnson : Antoin Johnson, a Democrat,

: Antoin Johnson, a Democrat, Eric Morrison : Eric Morrison, a Democrat,

: Eric Morrison, a Democrat, Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem : Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem,

Rik Combs: Rik Combs, a Libertarian, faces no party opposition and will advance to the November election.

: Rik Combs, a Libertarian, faces no party opposition and will advance to the November election. Jerome Howard Bauer: Jerome Howard Bauer, a Green Party candidate, faces no party opposition and will advance to the November election.

Lieutenant Governor

Incumbent Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe faced two challengers Arnie Dienoff and Aaron Wisdom, in the Republican primary.

On the Democratic side of the lieutenant governor race is Alissia Canady and Gregory Upchurch.

Third-party candidates running for Lieutenant Governor in November are Libertarian Bill Slantz and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo.

Who is running for Lt. Governor:

Mike Kehoe: Mike Kehoe, Republican

Aaron Wisdom: Aaron Wisdom, a Republican

Arnie Dienoff: Arnie Dienoff, a Republican

Alissia Canady: Alissia Canady, a Democrat,

Gregory Upchurch: Gregory Upchurch, a Democrat,

Secretary of State

Incumbent Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, is seeking a second term and running unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary. But he will be challenged by Democrat Yinka Faleti, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann, and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.

Who is running for Secretary of State:

Jay Ashcroft: Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, running for re-election.

Yinka Faleti: Yinka Falet, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor and executive at a not-for-profit.

Carl Herman Freese: Carl Herman Freese, a Libertarian,

Paul Lehmann: Paul Lehmann, a Green Party candidate,

Paul Venable: Paul Venable, a Constitution Party candidate,

State Treasurer

Incumbent State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will face no opposition from his own party in the primary but will be challenged by Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, Libertarian Nick Kasoff, and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini in November.

Who is running for State Treasurer:

Scott Fitzpatrick: Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican,

Vicki Lorenz Englund: Vicki Lorenz Englund, a Democrat, is a former Missouri House Representative but lost her seat in 2016 to the late Rep. Gloria Brown.

Nick Kasoff: Nick Kasoff, a Libertarian,

Joseph Civettini: Joseph Civettini, a Green Party candidate,

Attorney General

Incumbent state Attorney General Eric Schmitt is seeking re-election this November. Two Democrats, Rich Finneran, and Elad Gross, will face off in August to be the party’s nominee. Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock is running unopposed in the August primary.

Who is running for Attorney General:

Eric Schmitt: Eric Schmitt, a Republican

Elad Gross: Elad Gross, a Democrat, served as an assistant Missouri attorney general.

Rich Finneran: Rich Finneran, a Democrat, is a former federal prosecutor.

Kevin C. Babcock: Kevin C. Babcock, a Libertarian

State Representative District 2

Incumbent State Rep. of Dist. 2, J. Eggleston, will be challenged in November by Democrat Mindi Smith.

Who is running for State Rep. District 2:

J. Eggleston, a Republican,

Mindi Smith, a Democrat,

State Representative District 8

The State Representative seat formerly held by Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron. Neely is running to unseat Gov. Mike Parson. It’s a four-way contest in the Republican Primary to represent Missouri’s 8th District between Gary Stroud, Darlene Breckenridge, Randy Railsback, and David Woody.

Who is running for State Rep. District 8:

Gary Stroud, a Republican

Darlene Breckenridge, a Republican

Randy Railsback, a Republican

David Woody, a Republican,

State Representative District 9

Republicans running to be the State Representative of District 9 are Dean VanSchoiack and Tina Goodrick. The winner will face Democrat Karen Planalp, who is running unopposed in the party’s primary.

Who is running for State Rep. District 9:

Dean VanSchoiack, a Republican

Tina Goodrick, a Republican

Karen Planalp, a Democrat

State Representative District 10

Incumbent State Rep. of District 10, Republican Bill Falkner, ran unopposed on Aug. 4. He will face Democrat challenger Colby Murphy, who also ran unopposed in the primary, in November.

State Representative District 11

Incumbent State Rep. of District 11, Republican Brenda Shields, is running unopposed in August but will face Democratic challenger, Brady Lee O’Dell, also running unopposed in the primary, in November.

Unopposed Statewide Candidates:

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a statewide elected office:

Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, drew no primary nor general election opposition for State Representative of District 1.

Danny Busick, R-Newtown, drew no primary nor general election opposition for State Representative of District 3.

Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, drew no primary nor general election opposition for State Representative of District 7.

Andrew County

In Andrew County, GOP voters will elect most county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary. There is only one Democrat running for county office, Gary D. Baumann who is seeking re-election to be the County Commissioner of the Western District.

With no other Democratic candidates running for county offices, winners of the Republican primary in the Sheriff and Coroner race will be almost assured of election.

Andrew County has two contested races. A three-way challenge between Republicans Darrel “Butch” Butcher, Grant Gillett, and Richard Wall for Sheriff. The other contested race is for Coroner and it’s between Republican Shannon Hess and Republican Doug Johnson.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing an Andrew County office: Republican Fritz Hegeman for Commissioner of the Eastern District, Republican Paul D. Garrison for Assessor, Republican Franklin Shane Terhune for Surveyor, and Republican Gary Chambers for Public Administrator.

Atchison County

In Atchison County, GOP voters will elect most county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary. There are only two Democrats running for county office Richard C. Burke ran unopposed for South District Commissioner and Lori Brown-Jones ran unopposed for Assessor.

With no other Democratic candidates running for county offices, the winner of the Republican primary for Sheriff will be almost assured of election. The Sheriff’s race is a three-way contest between Republicans Andy Riley, Dennis D. Martin, and Tyson Gibbons.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing an Atchison County office: Republican Jim Quimby for North District Commissioner, Republican Shawn D. Minter for Coroner, and Republican Jayne Scott for Public Administrator.

Buchanan County

Buchanan County voters will decide whether to remove the quarter-cent sales tax passed back in 2016 to fix the Missouri River Levee. The Levee had been damaged by severe flooding and was estimated to cost $11 million to repair. The federal government kicked in about 65 percent of the cost to fix the levee but the remaining 35 percent was billed to the state and county. The $11 million targets were hit prematurely but legally the Commissioners can’t unilaterally revoke the tax without Buchanan County residents’ approval. The repairs are about two-thirds of the way complete and are set to be complete by 2022. Additionally, if voters approve the tax to be rescinded it will take the State about 90 days to process the request.

Six County seats were up for grabs this year. Buchanan County voters essentially elected several county officeholders on Aug. 4 because there were no Republican candidates for Western District Commissioner and no Democratic candidates for Eastern District Commissioner or Sheriff.

Incumbent Sheriff Bill Puett faced challenger Sgt. Keith Dudley on the Republican ballot. Puett sought his second term as Sheriff. He is a lifetime resident of Buchanan County. He has worked in the Sheriff’s office for 33 years and served as an undersheriff for Mike Strong before he retired as Sheriff in 2016. Dudley, a sergeant with the St. Joseph Police Department hoped to unseat Puett. He is a lifetime resident of Buchanan County. He has worked in law enforcement for 19 years as a police officer.

Buchanan County’s other contested race was to replace Assessor Scot Van Meter, who did not seek re-election. There are three Republican candidates for Assessor: Dean Wilson, Jeffrey King, and Alexis Crump. The winner will face Democrat Chad Farrow who ran unopposed and was virtually assured of the nomination.

Republican David Gall and Democrat James P. Jimmy Nash will face off in November to be Treasurer. The candidates were unopposed and therefore easily secured party nomination in August.

Republican Annette Bertelsen and Democrat Megan public administrator will battle in November to be Public Administrator. The candidates were unopposed and therefore easily secured party nominations in August.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing Buchanan County office: Republican Scott Burnham for Eastern District Commissioner and Democrat Ron Hook for Western District Commissioner.

Caldwell County

In Caldwell County, voters will decide whether to increase the operating levy for the Golden Age Nursing Home Tax District from $ .1056 to $ .2500 per $100 of assessed evaluation. This is the first tax increase since Golden Age opened in May 1969. Officials say the money will go towards building maintenance and equipment needs.

Caldwell County GOP voters will elect all county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary. There are no democrats running for county offices and only two primary races are contested.

Sheriff Jerry Galloway, a Republican, is running for re-election against fellow Republican Mitch Allen. In the other contested primary, four Republicans are vying to be Caldwell County Collector-Treasurer including Janelle Wiedmier Walker, Jean Gardener, Beth A. Larkins, and Crystal J. Dorrel.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing Caldwell County office: Republican Jonathan Abbott for County Commissioner of the Eastern District, Republican Rex Hibler for County Commissioner of the Western District, Republican Beverly A. Alden for Assessor, Republican Dana N. Brown for Coroner, and Republican Richard Lee for Public Administrator.

Clinton County

In Clinton County, GOP voters will elect all county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary. There are no Democrats running for county office.

With no Democratic candidates running for county offices, the winner of the Republican primary for Sheriff and Assessor will be almost assured of election. Incumbent Sheriff Larry Fish is running for re-election against challenger Pete Oulman. The Assessor race is also a two-way contest between Republican Cindy McClelland Carter and Republican Wadel L. Wilken Jr.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing Clinton County office: Republican Jim Quimby for North District Commissioner, Republican Shawn D. Minter for Coroner, and Republican Jayne Scott for Public Administrator.

Daviess County

In Daviess County, voters will elect seven-county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary. Three of the seven races are contested.

With no Democratic candidates running for Sheriff, the winner of the Republican primary will be almost assured of election. Larry Adams Jr., Christian Kyle Cornett, and Tyler Miller are running for Sheriff. In November, Republican Wayne Uthe will face off against Democrat Greg Houghton for District 2 Commissioner. The winner of the Republican Primary for Assessor between Joshua Lisle and Aaron Piburn, will face off against Democrat Sally Black. The democrat faced no primary opposition.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing Daviess County office: Republican David Cox for Dist. 1 Commissioner, Republican David Jason Smith for Coroner, Republican Kayla Michael for Public Administrator and Democrat Lacey Corwin for Collector-Treasurer.

DeKalb County

Maysville voters will decide whether they support Proposition S.O.S. to make the school operating tax levy permanent.

In DeKalb County, no Democratic candidates are running for county offices and the only contested race is for Commissioner of the Eastern District. The Commissioner’s race is a four-way contest between Chet Owen, Mark Robinson, Larry Tiller, and Pat Watkins.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a county seat: Republican Kyle H. White for Commissioner of the Western District, Republican Tanya Zimmerman for Assessor, Republican Kasey Kessaman for Sheriff, Republican Heath B. Turner for Coroner, Republican Connie Bray for Public Administrator, and Republican Jessica Lee for Collector-Treasurer.

Gentry

In Gentry County, four of seven county office races are contested this election year.

Three Republicans and two Democrats filed to be District 1 Commissioner this year. Jim Boothe, Terry Earixson, and Curtis Wilmes faced off in the Republican Primary. Larry B. Wilson and Randy Cline competed to be the Democratic nominee.

In the Commissioner race to represent District 2, the winner of the Republican primary is all but assured of the election with no Democratic challengers. The August election is a two-way race between Gary Carlson and Roger Rice.

The same is true for the Public Administrator race. It’s a two-way contest between Republican Kerri Lynn Messner and Republican Vicky Fish. No Democrats are running.

Jeremy David Green, a Republican, and Tim R. Davis, a Democrat, clinched their respective party nominations for Sheriff with no primary opposition. They will face-off in November.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a county seat: Republican Penny Woods for Assessor, Republican Andy Lindner for Coroner, and Democrat Linda Combs for Treasurer.

Grundy

In Grundy County, GOP voters will elect all county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary. There are no Democrats running for county office.

With no Democratic candidates running for county offices, the winner of the Republican primary for Sheriff County Commissioner District 2 is the only contested race. Joe Brisner, Brad Chumbley, and Martha Roberts have all filed to represent District 2.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a county seat: Republican Don Sager for District 1 Commissioner, Republican Nathanial Curtis for Assessor, Republican Rodney W. Herring for Sheriff, Republican Dewayner Slater for Coroner, Republican Jill Eaton for Public Administrator and Republican Barbara Harris for Collector-Treasurer.

Harrison

In Harrison County, GOP voters will elect all county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary. There are no Democrats running for county office.

With no Democratic candidates running for county offices, the winner of the Republican primaries for the North District County Commissioner and Sheriff will be almost assured of election. The North District Commissioner race is down to two Republicans Rick J. Smith and Mike Smith. The Sheriff’s race is also a two-way contest between Republican Trevor Place and Republican Eric Rimmer.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing county seats: Republican Jim Holcomb for South District County Commissioner, Republican Zach Wilson for Coroner, Republican Kimberly A. King for Public Administrator, and Republican Cheryl R. Coleman for Collector-Treasurer.

Holt

Holt County voters will decide three contested races this year.

With only one Democratic candidate running for office, the winner of the Republican Primary for Sheriff and Coroner will be almost assured of election. Incumbent Sheriff David Mcclain is running for re-election against challenger John Brook. The Coroner primary is also a two-way contest. Republican Susan Lentz and Republican John David Sommer filed for the office.

Incumbent Commissioner for the 2nd District David Carrol, a Democrat, drew no primary opposition but will be challenged in the general election by Republican Randy Gillenwater.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a county seat: Republican Roger Brock for 1st District Commissioner, Republican LaDonna Jones for Assessor, and Republican Velvet J. Sommer for Public Administrator.

Livingston

Chillicothe voters will decide three issues related to a fire protection tax district. The first question is whether to incorporate the district as Chillicothe Fire Protection District No. 1. The second question on the ballot is whether the incorporated district tax property at a rate of 30 cents per $100 of assessed value. The final question is who do Chillicothe Voters believe should serve on the District Board of Directors. Voters can choose five people. Candidates for the board are Darrell Wright, Bruce Brodmerkle, David Morris, Ed Daughtery, Chris Bonderer, or voters write-in an individual not listed.



Livingston County GOP voters will elect three officeholders in Tuesday’s primary.

With no Democratic candidates running for Eastern District County Commissioner, Sheriff, or Public Administrator, the winners of the Aug. 4 Republican primary will be almost assured of election. The Eastern District Commissioner race is between Roger Barnes and Alvin R. Thompson. The Sheriff’s race is also a two-way contest between Steve Cox and Richard L. Knouse. Additionally, the two Republicans competing to be Public Administrator are Whitney Ballard and Geri Curtis.

Steve Ripley has no primary opposition or general election opposition for Livingston County Assessor.

Three county races that will be decided in November are County Commissioner for Western District, Coroner, and Collector Treasurer. David Mapel, a Republican, and Kris Daniel, a Democrat, each faced no primary opposition for Western District County Commissioner but will face-off in November. Joshua Dennis, a Republican and J. Scott Lindley, a Democrat, each secured a spot in the general election with no primary opposition for Coroner.

The winner in the Republican Primary for Collector-Treasurer between Diana Havens and Kaley Holmes will face Democrat Teresa A. Sykes in the general election. Sykes faced no primary opposition.

Mercer

Mercer County GOP voters will elect all county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary. There are no Democrats running for county office.

With no Democratic candidates running, the winner of the Republican primary for County Commissioner of District 1 and Sheriff will be almost assured of election. The Republicans running for Commissioner are Shane Grooms and Justin Porter. In the Sheriff race, Republican Jose Lopez is running against Republican Jimmy See.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a county office: Republican Zach Martin for County Commissioner District 2, Republican Dana Widner for Assessor, Republican Doug Priest for Coroner, Republican Kelli Judd for Public Administrator, and Republican Susan Moore for Collector - Treasurer.

Nodaway

In Nodaway County, primary voters must decide who will represent their party in November.

A total of 8 individuals, four democrats, and four Republicans filed to be the County Commissioner for the Southern District. Frank Myers, Joe Drake, Scott A. Walk, and Charles E. Smail filled out the Republican side of the ticket. On the Democratic side is David Godsey, Steve Day, Robert D. Lager, and Patrick “Pat” Nelson. The party winners will move on to the November election. Incumbent Sheriff Randy Strong is running for re-election against challenger Douglas Lager as the Republican choice for Sheriff. The winner will face Democrat Darren White in the general election. Also facing off in November, Republican Dee O’Riley and Democrat Diane Thomsen for Public Administrator. Both Riley and Thomsen face no primary opposition.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a Nodaway County seat: Republican Chris Burns for County Commissioner of the Northern District, Republican Vincent Shelby for Coroner, Republican Adam Teale for Surveyor, Democrat Rex L. Wallace for Assessor, and Democrat Marilyn K. Jenkins for Collector - Treasurer.

Worth

In Worth County, GOP voters will elect essentially two-county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary.

With no Democratic challengers running for County Commissioner of the Eastern District or Assessor, the primary winner will be almost assured of election. Eastern District Commissioner Regan Nonneman is running for re-election against challenger Rick Frese. The Assessor race is a four-way contest between Republican Robin Davidson, Republican Karla Hawk, Republican Martin L. Maudlin, and Republican Miles Spainhower.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a Worth County seat: Republican Tyler Paxson as County Commissioner for the Western District, Republican Scott Sherer for Sheriff, Democrat Sharon Supinger for Coroner, and Republican Patsy Worthington for Public Administrator.

Doniphan

In Doniphan County, GOP voters will decide three county races in Tuesday’s primary.

With no Democratic challengers running for County Commissioner of District 3, Sheriff, or Treasurer, the primary winner will be almost assured of election. The County Commissioner’s race is between two Republicans, Bobby Hall, and Jerry McKernan. The Treasurer race is also a two-way republican race between Nicole Dively and Lindsay J. Etherton. Finally, the race for Sheriff is a four-way contest between the following republicans: Chad W. Clary, Michael Liechti, Nick Pople, and Dan Rathman.

Doniphan County voters will have to wait until November to decide who will sit as County Commissioner for District 2. Both Republican Wayne Grable and Democrat Doyle Prawl met no primary opposition and the two will face off in the general election.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a Doniphan County seat: Republican Peggy Franken for County Clerk, Republican Charles D. Baskins for County Attorney, and Republican Susan J. Shuster for Register of Deeds.