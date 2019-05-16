Prisoners rehab by doing time in the garden

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The toils of gardening often lead to great rewards, but there's a group of gardeners who say they get so much more than ripe veggies.

For a group of inmates at the Western Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center, it's an opportunity for change.

"We are all here because we've done something that has placed us here by own choices and actions, but this is our way of trying to better ourselves," inmate Justin Mahaney said.

The inmates spend hours planting and pulling weeds just to give their fruits of their labor all away.

"It's going on to be a blessing to somebody else," Mahaney said.

Once ripe, the fruits and vegetables grown in the garden will head to Second Harvest to feed those in need.

"It feels good to try and help other people," inmate John McNamara said.

And for inmates like Mahaney, the garden is also planting the seeds for a better life outside the prison walls.

"To me it gives me a piece of mind to feel like I'm on a better road to try give back to somebody and to help other people."

Last year alone, the facility donated more than 1,200 pounds of vegetables to Second Harvest.