Pro-Life groups host rally in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Church members and pro-life groups from around the area gathered in St. Joseph to Walk For Life.

"Over 60 million people have lost their lives through abortion," Debbie Faltys, group leader from Kearney, Mo said.

Dozens gathered to walk, and show their support for life.

"I wanna be a voice for the voiceless," Faltys said. "These poor little babies don’t have a voice, they don’t have a choice in this matter,"

The walk began at the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, and concluded at Bishop LeBlond High School where a rally was held afterwards.

"This is just something that I've done every year since I can really remember," Sarah Aberer, a student at Missouri Western, said.

People came in from near and far in an effort to speak up for the unborn by spreading awareness and fighting for the rights of all human life.

"We do need to be that voice for the voiceless, and defend the defenseless," Aberer said.

Those who participated in the walk said every life is precious, and filled with endless possibility.

"That precious beautiful life could be the next president, could be the next pope," Aberer said.

They said they hope to continue the fight, and save lives.

"It is not a glob of tissue, it is a human being, it is a baby," Faltys said.