Procession and funeral held for fallen DeKalb County sheriff

A private funeral will be held Tuesday for DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 10:42 AM

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) A DeKalb County sheriff killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest.

A private funeral will be held Tuesday for DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark. A public procession was held in Maysville to escort Clark to Oak Cemetery in Amity where he will be buried with full police honors.

Governor Parson ordered all flags on government buildings to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Clark.

Clark was killed last Wednesday when he was responding to help another deputy and his vehicle collided with an SUV at 36 Highway and M Highway near Osborn.

We could see some strong winds as we go into Wednesday morning and afternoon but it will be a much cooler day across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.
