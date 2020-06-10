Procession and funeral held for fallen DeKalb County sheriff

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) A DeKalb County sheriff killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest.

A private funeral will be held Tuesday for DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark. A public procession was held in Maysville to escort Clark to Oak Cemetery in Amity where he will be buried with full police honors.

Governor Parson ordered all flags on government buildings to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Clark.

Clark was killed last Wednesday when he was responding to help another deputy and his vehicle collided with an SUV at 36 Highway and M Highway near Osborn.