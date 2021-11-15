Professional axe throwers finished duals tournament in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The "World Axe Throwing League" asked "The Axe Factor" to host a regional tournament for the first time. 36 teams from about 10 states were here to compete.

"It's just been a great experience in the WATL. We feel so fortunate that they asked us to host in the first place and it's gone fantastic, better than we could have ever expected," The Axe Factor co-owner Bruce Baker said.

The first place prize in duals is $550 dollars for the team, standard hatchet was $1,500 dollars and $750 dollars for big axe. The tournaments were double elimination and some of the best throwers in the world came to St. Joseph to compete.

"Today in the duals we have the number six ranked team in the world. And we have several top ranked teams here as well. That's out of probably seven to eight thousand throwers worldwide," Baker said.

Lucas Johnson is from Tennessee and is one of the top throwers in the world. He placed third in big axe, first in standard hatchet and first in duals with his throwing partner Kyle Rickenbaugh, who is also a top ranked thrower.

"There are a lot of really good throwers, but fortunate enough last year to make it to the world championship and win the world championship in duals. And then again this year my partner and I were able to make it back to the finals and we got second place at the U.S. open," Johnson said.

Johnson has been competing professionally for over a year and a half. He's competed in more than 12 tournaments so far this year. Johnson said the sport is gaining more popularity and that if you haven't tried it yet, go out and give it a shot.

"It's a growing sport and so if people haven't tried it I encourage them to get out and find an axe house that's near them and give it a shot," Johnson.

The Axe Factor is working on getting throwers up to the professional level to compete in future WATL tournaments.