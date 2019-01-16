Clear
Professional bull rider dies after rodeo injury

Lowe was from Exeter, Missouri.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 11:04 AM

(DENVER, Co.)— A professional bull rider died after being injured during a competition at the annual National Western Stock Show in Denver.

The Professional Bull Riders Association said Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening.

Lowe, 25, of Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world.

Lowe competed at Civic Arena in St. Joseph last year in the Amped Up Pro Bull Riding Tour. 

