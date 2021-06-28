Clear
Progress continues on BMX trail in North St. Joe

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 5:56 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Progress continues to be made out at the River Bluff Trails Park in North St. Joseph.

The project was approved back in October to begin building nearly 15 miles of hiking and biking trails across the River Front. Those working on the project say they are hoping to attract many from around the region.

"It's got some really neat options for people just to begin. It's all very rollable and that there are not mandatory drops in places unless you choose to," said City Council Member Madison Davis who is working closely on the project. "It just gives people the opportunity to whatever skill level they're at, come out and enjoy the area and what River Bluff has to offer."

City leaders are currently working on establishing ordinances for the trails such as safety protocols, banning motorized vehicles on the trail, transportation around the trails, and incoming events. Parks and Rec Director Chuck Kempf added there is also a stoppage in place as the city works out terms with private property to move forward. 

"The project is not completed yet," said Davis. "I think it's just an opportunity for people to just come out and enjoy what they have so far and see what it's going to be like in the future."

The trails are currently open. Visitors can access the trails from the Sunbridge Hills Conservation Area System to the North, off of Huntoon Road and off of Highland Road. 

The city is working with iDeker and NoMad Trails contractors on the project, and teaming up with GORC (Gateway Off-Road Cyclists) on future plans to host events. 

The River Bluff Trails Park is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022. 

