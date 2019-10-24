Clear

Property manager found guilty of stealing rent

A Buchanan County jury convicted Candy Michelle Phillips of felony stealing.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 9:35 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An area property manager has been convicted of stealing rent money from tenants.

A Buchanan County jury convicted Candy Michelle Phillips of felony stealing.

Phillips was the property manager for Chatsworth Apartments in St. Joseph.

The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office said tenants testified during a two-day trial that they paid their monthly rent to Phillips in cash but banking records showed many of the payments were never deposited.

"Robert Jenkins, the owner of the complex, testified that Phillips had been the property manager for a number of years," the prosecutors office said in a news release. "Jenkins said that when Phillips was questioned about the irregularities in the bookkeeping she admitted to altering the books then did not show up to work the next day."

According to the prosecutor's office, Phillips testified during the trial and denied stealing and claimed other employees had access to the funds.

Phillips will be sentenced in December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
A cold front has pushed through the KQ2 Viewing Area this will bring in cloudy skies and a slight shower chance on Thursday. The top weather story will be the below average temperatures as cooler air filters in as we'll struggle to get into the middle to upper 40s for highs by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories