Property manager found guilty of stealing rent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An area property manager has been convicted of stealing rent money from tenants.

A Buchanan County jury convicted Candy Michelle Phillips of felony stealing.

Phillips was the property manager for Chatsworth Apartments in St. Joseph.

The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office said tenants testified during a two-day trial that they paid their monthly rent to Phillips in cash but banking records showed many of the payments were never deposited.

"Robert Jenkins, the owner of the complex, testified that Phillips had been the property manager for a number of years," the prosecutors office said in a news release. "Jenkins said that when Phillips was questioned about the irregularities in the bookkeeping she admitted to altering the books then did not show up to work the next day."

According to the prosecutor's office, Phillips testified during the trial and denied stealing and claimed other employees had access to the funds.

Phillips will be sentenced in December.