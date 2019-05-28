Clear

Prosecutor explains role in juvenile arson case of teen found dead in burned home

Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday said his office has received multiple calls from the public with questions about the minors involved in the arson investigation.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office issued a statement on Tuesday to clarify its role in the juvenile arson case of a teen found dead in a burned home.

Holliday said his office is not handling the prosecution of the juveniles.

"There was some confusion among the public with the difference between our office and the Juvenile Office," explained Holliday. "Several people wanted to discuss what happened with some of the minors' case and we had to explain that our office had not handled those matters."

The body of 15-year-old Cameron Satterley was discovered in April in the rubble of a house on the 1400 block of N. 3rd Street, more than two months after the home went up in flames.

No one has been charged in Satterley's death.

The Buchanan County Juvenile Office charged three minors in connection to the fire. Two children were charged with arson and abandoning a corpse. A 15-year-old was also charged with abandonment of a corpse but a judge ruled last week there was insufficient evidence that the juvenile abandoned the body of Satterley.

Under Missouri law, children under the age of 17 are prosecuted in juvenile court. Holliday said children 12 or older may be certified to stand trial as an adult if they are charged with a felony.

Holliday said the Court considers several factors such as the seriousness of the crime, prior record and history of the juvenile, age, and facts of the case when deciding whether or not to certify a juvenile as an adult.

