Prosecutor says no charges against deputy involved in deadly shooting

The Livingston County Prosecutor's Office said the shooting was justified.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 8:13 AM

(LIVINGSTON, Mo.) A Livingston County deputy will not face charges in a deadly shooting.

"After I read the reports, viewed scene photographs, heard dispatch recordings and listened to the Troopers' analysis of all evidence gathered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, I have no doubt that the use of force by Deputy Jordan Williams of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, February 19, 2021, was lawful and justified," Livingston County Prosecutor Adam Warren stated.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol began investigating the incident which led to the deputy shooting and killing a man after the officer said he was attacked. Highway Patrol has identified the man as 34-year-old Timothy D. Frandson of Marceline.

According to Livingston County Sheriff’s office, the deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash east of Chillicothe on U.S. 36 at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. But when the deputy arrived, no one was in the car. Authorities said, the deputy then saw Frandson walking up. The 34-year-old handed the deputy drug-related and personal items and said some things that raised concerns of mental health issues, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s office.

The deputy and Frandson were sitting in the patrol car discussing his mental health concerns when Frandson suddenly became violent, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s office. Authorities allege the deputy was forced to shoot the 34-year-old as the attack escalated. The deputy shot at least one round at him and Frandson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Warren said the deputy injured in the attack suffered a broken nose and lacerated eyelid.

