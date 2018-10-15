Clear

Prosecutor weighs in on crime at city Mayor's meeting

The Mayor's Blue Ribbon Crime Advisory Committee met Monday afternoon at Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop H Headquarters.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mayor's Blue Ribbon Crime Advisory Committee met Monday afternoon at Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop H Headquarters. 

The committee, created by St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray, has been meeting since May to review crime issues in the community.

Buchanan county's Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, and the county's Prosecuting Attorney-Elect, Ron Holliday spoke at the meeting. His message was about his take on crime in the community.

Holliday says that during his tenure in Buchanan county, he has seen crime go up and down but it is gun violence that is one of the largest issues.

"We have had an increase, there is no doubt, in gun related violence," Holliday said. "Where there are more guns in the community, there's going to be more gun related violence. And we've seen that in our community and in many other communities as well."

Captain James McDonald, Command Officer of MSHP Troop H, also spoke at the meeting about the latest projects and statistics for his troop. 

The next meeting of the committee will be on November 19 at the Law Enforcement Complex. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events