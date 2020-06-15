Prosecutors charge man accused of raping clerk in a St. Joseph gas station

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man accused of raping a gas station clerk on Saturday was charged by the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office later that day.

Jerez S. Collins, 27, will appear in court Wednesday of first-degree rape.

The rape is said to have occurred Saturday at the U.S. Oil on South 22nd Street. Police responded after receiving reports of an attack on a female employee.

According to court filings, video obtained from the gas station shows Collins inside the gas station, lingering at the counter, where the victim worked, for 19 minutes. The video allegedly shows Collins masturbating when she is away from the counter and then later when the clerk heads into a backroom Collins is seen running into the same room.

The court documents said he held her by the throat before he raped her. She is then seen performing oral sex on Collins while crying before he rapes her on the ground, according to the court filings. He is also said to have hugged and kissed her following the incident.

The clerk attempted to fight him off on multiple occasions throughout the episode including spraying Collins in the face with “an apparent cleaning product,” according to the documents.

Police noted signs of injury, including red marks on the store clerk’s neck when they arrived at the station, according to the probable cause statement.

Collins has been convicted of armed bank robbery at the federal level, criminal damage and aggravated assault in Arizona.