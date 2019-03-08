Prosecutors crack down on career criminals

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Prosecutors and law enforcement announced a joint initiative to aggressively pursue harsher sentences for career criminals.

The Career Criminal Prosecution Program streamlines the efforts of the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office, and the county prosecutors to put repeat felony offenders behind bars.

Through the program, officers and prosecutors will meet monthly to determine which offenders deserve an enhanced level of prosecution. Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney, Ron Holliday, announced the initiative Thursday. Less than 24 hours later, the team’s first target was in court.

Shane Adams was arraigned in Buchanan County Court Friday morning on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and drug possession. Adams already has a rap sheet. He has previously been convicted of burglary and two felony drug crimes. Prosecutors amended his charging documents to take into account these prior convictions.

Under Missouri law, sentences can be enhanced if the felony offender is someone with two or more past felony convictions.

Holliday and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson will handle all of the cases under the new program and, as they did in Adams case, aim to increase sentences for individuals deemed “career criminals.”

Davidson said the ultimate goal of the program is to get repeat and violent felony offenders off of the streets and behind bars for the maximum length of time.