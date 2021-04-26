Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Prosecutors review charges in hit-and-run crash that killed 4-year-old in St. Joseph

Prosecutors say charges have not been upgraded for a woman they say was behind the wheel in a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy Thursday night.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 3:32 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Prosecutors say charges have not been upgraded for a woman they say was behind the wheel in a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy Thursday night.

Suani Karsom, 32, has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident and causing physical injury, a class E felony, in Buchanan County District Court Friday. According to court records, the bond was set at $10,000.

The St. Joseph Police Department arrested Karsom for hitting a child with her white ford edge in the 800 block of North 10th Street Thursday night and fleeing the scene of the accident, according to police records. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, Karsom provided a statement admitting to the crime.

On Monday, Police reported he had passed away. According to the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office, the charges have not been upgraded since the child’s death but the case is under review.

Under Missouri law, if death has occurred as a result of the accident, the charge can be upgraded to a Class D felony.

Karsom is set to appear in court before Judge Keith Marquart Tuesday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
St. Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Falls City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Temperatures are very mild out the door this morning with lows in the 60s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with warm and windy conditions. Winds will be gusting up to 40 MPH out of the south pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures in the 80s will stick around on Tuesday as sunshine continues. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the area late Tuesday night and will continue through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Wednesday with highs slightly above average in the low to mid 70s. Conditions look to stay sunny and dry for the rest of the week with temperatures warming back into the 80s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories