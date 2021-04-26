Prosecutors review charges in hit-and-run crash that killed 4-year-old in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Prosecutors say charges have not been upgraded for a woman they say was behind the wheel in a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy Thursday night.

Suani Karsom, 32, has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident and causing physical injury, a class E felony, in Buchanan County District Court Friday. According to court records, the bond was set at $10,000.

The St. Joseph Police Department arrested Karsom for hitting a child with her white ford edge in the 800 block of North 10th Street Thursday night and fleeing the scene of the accident, according to police records. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, Karsom provided a statement admitting to the crime.

On Monday, Police reported he had passed away. According to the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office, the charges have not been upgraded since the child’s death but the case is under review.

Under Missouri law, if death has occurred as a result of the accident, the charge can be upgraded to a Class D felony.

Karsom is set to appear in court before Judge Keith Marquart Tuesday morning.