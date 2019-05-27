Clear

Protest against new abortion bill held in St. Joseph

Protesters gathered in front of the East Hills Mall in support of Women's rights

Posted: May. 27, 2019 10:59 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Those against a new abortion ban recently signed into law chose to make their voices heard Sunday.

Protestors lined the streets of N. Belt Highway and Frederick Ave., to speaking out against Missouri's new abortion law.

"A lot of women and men also don’t like what’s going on right now," Hope Edwards, the head organizer said.  

Many passer byes showed their support of the protest with every honk of the horn.

"Really awesome to hear all the support from everybody," Edwards said. 

Last Friday Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 126 into law, banning abortions after 8 weeks.

While pro-life advocates argue the new law protects life and stops abortions, those who disagree say it will only lead to more unsafe procedures.

"If the goal is to have fewer abortions then we legalize abortion," Kelly Lacina Protester said. "We’re not looking at pro-life issues we’re looking at only pro-birth issues," Lacina added. 

Protestors also felt the new legislation is unconstitutional

"This is an infringement upon our liberties and our rights," Andrea Cole, a protester said. "[It's also an] infringement on our privacy."

While not everyone agreed with their viewpoint.  They say they hope those who do to get involved, get educated and take action.

"If you don’t like what’s going on go out there and change it," Edwards said. 

