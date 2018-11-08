Protesters brave cold weather to say ‘No One is Above the Law’

(St. Joseph,MO) Over a dozen protesters lined the intersection of the Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue Thursday night to send a message ‘No One is Above the Law’. Members of Our Revolution St. Joe, Persisterhood, and several community activists braved the chilly weather and snow to send a message about the future investigation of the Trump administration. .

Protester Melinda Kovacs said the demonstration was part of a national event sponsored by MoveOn.org, launching the Mueller Protection Rapid Response; a movement to secure the continuation of the Mueller investigation, following the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“This nation wide event, and our little local version of it, is meant to say ‘yeah we want to find out what happened’ because without truth, without transparency, we cannot have a transparent political system,”Kovacs said.

From 5pm. To 6pm over 900 protests took place around the country sending the message ‘No One is Above the Law’.

“There are some of us in St. Joseph who want to be part of this national movement, which is really not about partisanship. It is not about wanting to attack certain parties or certain politicians. It’s really about protecting the integrity of this investigation, which ultimately is going for the truth,” Kovacs said.

Following his resignation Wednesday, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was replaced by Matthew Whitaker, who will oversee the final decision on the continuance of the Mueller investigation.