Protesters, counter-protesters greet those attending Drag Queen Story Hour

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Two opposing groups shouting at each other from across the street highlighted what was otherwise a peaceful demonstration outside the downtown St. Joseph Library during Drag Queen Story Hour.

Around two dozen protesters from near Topeka came to St. Joseph to voice their displeasure over the event.

A spokesman for the group called American Needs Fatima, said the national organization is based out of Pennsylvania, but has a chapter in Kansas.

They said they felt compelled to come to St. Joseph to call out what they say is immorral and confusing to children.

"If someone tries to be someone they are not, we would normally consider that to be a mental illness. We have to pray for them, we have to help them," said Francis Slobodnik, a spokesperson for the group. "If you think you're a man and you're a woman, you need help. The idea that it's normal to think you're something that you're not is only going to harm you."

In addition to the protesters from Kansas, there was another group across the street counter-protesting in support of Drag Queen Story Hour.

The Kansas group prayed while the counter-protesters sang and chanted. Both on and off-duty police were on hand inside and outside the library.

There were no reports of any violent confrontations.