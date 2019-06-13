Protesters demand changes at Buchanan County Courthouse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Outside the Buchanan County Courthouse, protesters had a message to share, they took to the streets Wednesday morning speaking up for those who no longer can.

Protesters we spoke with say they've lost loved ones senselessly at the hands of local law enforcement, they also say the local judicial system isn't doing enough to hold those members of law enforcement accountable.

"Justice is not being served in this town." Rachel Jones. Protest organizer said.

They walked in front of the courthouse demanding change after the outcome of multiple cases where they say law enforcement crossed the line and faced little or no consequences for their actions

"My son was shot 21 times from behind by an off duty correctional officer who claimed self-defense and was given six years for slaughtering him." Cindy Beems, Protester said.

"My son was murdered and my son was 27 and had three kids," Denise Fanning, a protester said.

For the organizer of this protest, the offenses don't stop with murder cases, she lists other court cases where she feels the punishment doesn't fit the crime.

"Murder, which is exactly what this was he got six years molestation, he walked away with probation someone got caught with weed and got 15 years, there is a problem with our justice system."

They hope this protest will get those inside the courthouse to take notice. and hopefully, they say, give the families involved the justice they deserve.

I got two seven-year-old little girls who will never see their father again," Beers said. "They're the ones who deserve this justice."