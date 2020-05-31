Clear

Protesters gather in front of Law Enforcement Center in response to George Floyd death

The protest comes after a violent night of demonstrations in at least 30 U.S. cities.

Posted: May 31, 2020 2:55 PM
Updated: May 31, 2020 3:21 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Protesters gathered for third day in St. Joseph in response to the death of George Floyd.

A crowd formed in front of the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday. The protest comes a night after violent protests in at least 30 U.S. cities. 

Protests have erupted across the country over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

At least 25 cities in 16 states have imposed curfews while they brace for another night of demonstrations. Protesters say they want to see charges for all four police officers in the death of Floyd.

Former officer, Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd's neck was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. 

