Protesters gathered in Jefferson City to speak out against the statewide stay-at-home order

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With a slowing increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Missouri, protesters gathered in the state capitol Tuesday to pressure the government to reopen the economy.

A "Reopen Missouri" rally took place Tuesday in Jefferson City with protesters gathering to speak out against the statewide stay-at-home order.

Organizers are asking for the healthy population to be allowed to return to work, while people vulnerable to the coronavirus remain quarantined at home.

The Jefferson City protest was one of several across the country Tuesday against stay-at-home orders.