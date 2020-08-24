Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Protesters speak out in support of USPS ahead of election

Protesters gathered at the downtown St. Joseph Post Office in support of the United States Postal Service after funding cuts.

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 12:51 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Sounds of support were heard in downtown St. Joseph for the United States Postal Service on Saturday.

The gathering, was part of a nationwide protest against recent funding cutbacks to the postal service.

Protesters say the those cutbacks have led to less drop off locations as well as sorters.

"It's really really important that people have the ability to send and receive mail." Dr. Jane Frick, a protester said. 

Frick and other protesters said they felt the timing of these changes were not a coincidence, and that they are part of a plan to discourage mail-in voting ahead of the general election in November. 

They say many people depend on the postal service, for many other important tasks besides mail-in voting, and that these changes could affect millions.

They want others to understand the gravity of the situation, and not let politics get in the way.

"Businesses depend on it to ship products as well as people who need medications," Penny Adams, a protester said. "It's not a Republican or Democratic issue, its a human issue." 

The House of Representatives passed a $25 billion dollar bill to reverse operations that slowed down the mail.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
The warm weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as end the weekend. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories