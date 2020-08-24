Protesters speak out in support of USPS ahead of election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sounds of support were heard in downtown St. Joseph for the United States Postal Service on Saturday.

The gathering, was part of a nationwide protest against recent funding cutbacks to the postal service.

Protesters say the those cutbacks have led to less drop off locations as well as sorters.

"It's really really important that people have the ability to send and receive mail." Dr. Jane Frick, a protester said.

Frick and other protesters said they felt the timing of these changes were not a coincidence, and that they are part of a plan to discourage mail-in voting ahead of the general election in November.

They say many people depend on the postal service, for many other important tasks besides mail-in voting, and that these changes could affect millions.

They want others to understand the gravity of the situation, and not let politics get in the way.

"Businesses depend on it to ship products as well as people who need medications," Penny Adams, a protester said. "It's not a Republican or Democratic issue, its a human issue."

The House of Representatives passed a $25 billion dollar bill to reverse operations that slowed down the mail.