Public Affairs Coffee discussion focuses on future of St. Joseph Schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District Officials met with business leaders Friday morning to discuss the district's Master Facilities Plan.

The main focus of the meeting centered around what to do with the district's three high schools and whether or not to consolidate and/or build a new facility.

We’ve been out in the community trying to engage a variety of different people." Seth Wright SJSD Board president said.

Parents, students, and the general public voiced their opinions on the plan over the past few weeks, district officials are bringing the conversation to local business leaders.

"The business community is vitally interested in the school district and the education in St. Joseph." Patt Lilly, Chamber of Commerce said.

Over hot coffee, the local business community listened as school district officials made their case for change in the district, they say the community is at a crossroads when it comes to education.

The business community took the message, saying that a solid education system is the building block to a stronger labor force.

With school enrollment declining in the city as other districts in the region are seeing growth, the consensus is the time is now to act in the best interest of the city’s future.

"We live in a talent-driven economy today," Lilly said. "If we as a community can’t be the kind of place that attracts and retains talent, we don’t stand a chance."

