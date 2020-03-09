Public concerns grow with Coronavirus patients breaking quarantines

(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) Public concern is growing around how officials are going to enforce patients suspected of the Coronavirus to stay self-quarantined.

“To be honest with you, we don’t know with 100% certainty that they’re honoring it and if you look at the case in St. Louis, it made it into the newspaper today. The father and daughter broke quarantine and went to a dad and daughter dance and then came back to their home that night,”said Dr. Lee Norman, Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Missouri's first confirmed case of the Coronavirus is raising questions on honoring self-isolation.

Officials say the public needs to listen to their healthcare providers if they insist the patient should stay home; they say it's a matter of public safety.

“If it’s recommended that you stay home, then it’s pretty important that you stay home so that you don’t transmit to somebody else,”said Dr. Michael Grantham, Assistant Professor at Missouri Western State University.

Health officials say home isolation is no joking matter.

With all the unknowns surrounding the Coronavirus, officials say patients breaking self-quarantine is a safety hazard.

“Basically because we don’t know, you should take it seriously. That’s the one thing you can do is stay home and not get other people sick because we don't know how extensive the transmission is going to be,”said Dr. Grantham.

Officials recommend the only time an infected person should be leaving their home is to see their physician and even then, officials say there needs to be necessary precautions taken.

“If you’re gonna go to the doctor, call ahead. It’s important for a doctor or if you’re having to call for an EMS, to let them know ‘Hey, I’m infected or B, I’m having symptoms because they can prepare. They can prepare to protect themselves and they can prepare to protect others,”said Kelly Kibirige, Community Health Services Coordinator.

Officials say if those asked to stay home do not honor the self-quarantine, legal actions will be taken.

“County health directors informed him today that he must remain in his home or they will issue a formal quarantine that will require him and the rest of his family to stay in their home by the force of law,"said Sam Page, St. Louis County Executive.

Missouri isn't the only known state to have had a break in quarantine. TIME reports that a New Hampshire patient broke his self-isolation back in February.