Public Safety Day encourages kids to be a first responder

The United Way of St. Joseph partnered with Edison Elementary School for Public Safety Day.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 12:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 12:03 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- Students at one St. Joseph school got to learn about what first responders do on a daily basis.

Students met with representatives from the St. Joseph Police Department, St. Joseph Fire Department and Buchanan County E.M.S. Each agency talked about their jobs and what they do to help protect and serve the public.

The United Way does events such as this one in the school district to help spark kids' interest in possible future career paths.

After the talks, the students got to try out all the various equipment and toured the fire truck, ambulance and squad car.

