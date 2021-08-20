Public health debate on booster shots

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following yesterday’s announcement that U.S. health officials are recommending vaccine booster shots to all Americans.

It tipped off a debate in public health circles about the U.S. strategy to contain Covid-19.

Some of the leading health experts argue the focus should still be on the unvaccinated and would be beneficial than a third booster for the vaccinated.

“Ideally I would love to see all the people who are not immunized get all of the immunizations before we do a third round that would probably be more effective than the other way around but that is not reality,” Dr. Mark Laney of Mosaic Life Care said.

Officials with the hospital say they are working on their plans for how to administer these third shots once they’ve been approved by state and federal agencies.