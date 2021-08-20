Clear
Public health debate on booster shots

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:34 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following yesterday’s announcement that U.S. health officials are recommending vaccine booster shots to all Americans.

It tipped off a debate in public health circles about the U.S. strategy to contain Covid-19.

Some of the leading health experts argue the focus should still be on the unvaccinated and would be beneficial than a third booster for the vaccinated.

“Ideally I would love to see all the people who are not immunized get all of the immunizations before we do a third round that would probably be more effective than the other way around but that is not reality,” Dr. Mark Laney of Mosaic Life Care said.

Officials with the hospital say they are working on their plans for how to administer these third shots once they’ve been approved by state and federal agencies.

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
