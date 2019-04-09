Clear

Public invited to discuss future of I-229 double-decker bridge in St. Joseph

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center. The meeting will discuss potential future plans for the I-229 double-decker bridge in St. Joseph.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center. The meeting will discuss potential future plans for the I-229 double-decker bridge in St. Joseph.

The public will be able to participate in an interactive open-house style meeting to review and rate potential alternatives. There will be no formal presentations and attendees may come at any time during the open house. People will have the opportunity to study and asses each of the nearly 20 alternatives and ask questions about them.

Some alternatives to the current structure include removing it all together or rehabilitating it, among others.

Officials with MoDOT say that the mile-long bridge is nearing the point where decisions will need to be made about what to do with it and since any plan would need considerable tax dollars, the department is seeking input from the public.

For those wanting to attend the meeting, officials do ask that you register for the event. You can do so by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
After a beautiful spring day on Monday, expect more of the same for our Tuesday. Highs will still be mild and above average in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events