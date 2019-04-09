Public invited to discuss future of I-229 double-decker bridge in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center. The meeting will discuss potential future plans for the I-229 double-decker bridge in St. Joseph.

The public will be able to participate in an interactive open-house style meeting to review and rate potential alternatives. There will be no formal presentations and attendees may come at any time during the open house. People will have the opportunity to study and asses each of the nearly 20 alternatives and ask questions about them.

Some alternatives to the current structure include removing it all together or rehabilitating it, among others.

Officials with MoDOT say that the mile-long bridge is nearing the point where decisions will need to be made about what to do with it and since any plan would need considerable tax dollars, the department is seeking input from the public.

For those wanting to attend the meeting, officials do ask that you register for the event. You can do so by clicking here.