Public open house scheduled to discuss future of I-229 double-decker bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house on April 9 to allow people in the community to provide input on a series of alternatives for the I-229 double-decker bridge in downtown St. Joseph.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

MoDOT is reviewing potential alternatives that range from rehabilitating the current structure to removing the highway and replacing with alternative routes.

The mile-long bridge is nearing the point where decisions will need to be made about how it can contribute to the future vitality of the area, according to MoDOT.

The public will be able to participate in an interactive open-house style meeting to review and rate potential alternatives. There will be no formal presentations and attendees may come at any time during the open house. People will have the opportunity to study and asses each of the nearly 20 alternatives and ask questions about them.

The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center.

Attendees are encouraged to register by clicking here.

MoDOT is hosting the open house because any alternatives to the bridge will require significant tax dollars and the department wants input from the public and stakeholders.

After a pretty decent start to the workweek, scattered rain chances are on the way for Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will be near average in lower 60s as a southwest wind picks up. We'll be a few degrees below average on Thursday thanks to the rain cooled air in the upper 50s.
