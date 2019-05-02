Public works details impact of budget cuts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No department is allocated more money by the city of St. Joseph than Public Works and no department will face more cuts moving forward.
Public Works Director Andy Clements detailed problems that may follow from the budget he proposed at the City Council meeting Thursday evening.
City Manager Bruce Woody asked each department to find 8-10 percent to cut. Overall the proposed 2020 fiscal budget is about $17 million less than last year’s actual budget.
Public Works is still set to get the biggest portion of the total $178 million budget. The department will get $100.7 million if the City Council adopts the proposed budget as is.
