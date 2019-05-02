Clear
Public works details impact of budget cuts

No department is allocated more money by the city of St. Joseph than Public Works and no department will face more cuts moving forward.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 9:51 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No department is allocated more money by the city of St. Joseph than Public Works and no department will face more cuts moving forward.

Public Works Director Andy Clements detailed problems that may follow from the budget he proposed at the City Council meeting Thursday evening.

City Manager Bruce Woody asked each department to find 8-10 percent to cut. Overall the proposed 2020 fiscal budget is about $17 million less than last year’s actual budget.

Public Works is still set to get the biggest portion of the total $178 million budget. The department will get $100.7 million if the City Council adopts the proposed budget as is.

We do have another rain chance in the forecast heading into Friday with stray showers possible during the day. It will be another cool day with highs near 60. Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.
