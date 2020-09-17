Clear
Public works to begin replacing downtown stop lights with stop signs

Starting Monday, there will be fewer traffic lights downtown, replaced with stop signs. The public works department will begin on Faraon Street replacing the downtown traffic lights with stop signs.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those who drive in downtown St. Joseph will soon see some changes.

Only two in all of downtown will stay in place, the one at 10th and Frederick by city hall and the other at 13th and Frederick.

The project will be done in phases.

"We could have very easily flipped them all over to flash on Monday and said, 'k free for all stop signs here today but thought we could go slow and let people kind of get used to the change and learn block by block,” Andy Clements, Director of Public Works said. “I think in the end what people will notice is that there won't be the common complaints of sitting at a red light with no traffic coming, they won't experience that.”

Public works expects to wrap the project up in the spring.

