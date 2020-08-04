Puett wins re-election in Buchanan County Sheriff's race

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Incumbent Sheriff Bill Puett has won re-election after Tuesday night's primary race.

Puett faced challenger St. Joseph Police Department Sgt. Keith Dudley on the Republican ballot.

Puett won with 60.92% of the votes and will now serve his second term as Sheriff.

He is a lifetime resident of Buchanan County.

Puett has worked in the Sheriff’s office for 33 years and served as an undersheriff for Mike Strong before he retired as Sheriff in 2016.

There was not a Democratic challenger in this year's race.