Puett wins re-election in Buchanan County Sheriff's race

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 8:17 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Incumbent Sheriff Bill Puett has won re-election after Tuesday night's primary race.

Puett faced challenger St. Joseph Police Department Sgt. Keith Dudley on the Republican ballot.

Puett won with 60.92% of the votes and will now serve his second term as Sheriff.

He is a lifetime resident of Buchanan County. 

Puett has worked in the Sheriff’s office for 33 years and served as an undersheriff for Mike Strong before he retired as Sheriff in 2016.

There was not a Democratic challenger in this year's race.  

A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
