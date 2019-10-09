PumpkinFest is back for its 23rd year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In just a few days, the Pony Express Pumpkinfest returns to St. Joseph and crews are already preparing for this year's event.
Tuesday morning hundreds of pumpkins arrived and the carving process began.
The festival is in it's 23rd year, and will include live entertainment, vendors and events for both kids and adults to enjoy.
"I just really thank the community for supporting this for 23 years. We're really excited to get it going," said Cindy Daffron of the Pony Express Museum. "We have pony rides and a petting zoo. There will be a lot of new entertainment so come and check it out. The carnival will be here and all kinds of crafters. If you're into food and just want to sit around and have a good time. This is the place to come Friday, Saturday and Sunday."
The Pumpkin Mountain Lighting Ceremony is Friday at 8 p.m. There will then be a children's costume parade Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
Click here for a full list of PumpkinFest events
