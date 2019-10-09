Clear

PumpkinFest is back for its 23rd year

Crews are already preparing for the Great Pumpkin Mountain coming up this weekend.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In just a few days, the Pony Express Pumpkinfest returns to St. Joseph and crews are already preparing for this year's event.

Tuesday morning hundreds of pumpkins arrived and the carving process began.

The festival is in it's 23rd year, and will include live entertainment, vendors and events for both kids and adults to enjoy.

"I just really thank the community for supporting this for 23 years. We're really excited to get it going," said Cindy Daffron of the Pony Express Museum. "We have pony rides and a petting zoo. There will be a lot of new entertainment so come and check it out. The carnival will be here and all kinds of crafters. If you're into food and just want to sit around and have a good time. This is the place to come Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

The Pumpkin Mountain Lighting Ceremony is Friday at 8 p.m. There will then be a children's costume parade Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Click here for a full list of PumpkinFest events

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Today we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover and then eventually the chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and we will hang on to the warm temperatures today as well. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events