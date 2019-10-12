Pumpkinfest returns to Patee Park for 23rd year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pumpkinfest returned to Patee park for the 23rd year in St. Joseph bringing all kinds of fun and activities for people to check out.



"We actually had to park like six blocks away cause there were so many people," Jessica Whiteman, Visitor said.

though the festival is a staple at the park people say there are still new things to see.

"We heard that the park had been redone," Whiteman said. "We wanted to see it."

Organizers said a new playground for kids along with several new acts this year will go a long way in making new memories.

"Its gonna make memories," Cindy Daffron, Pony Express Museum said. "If there’s anything else we do in life that’s good for kids make it a memory."

For some of the kids, their favorite memories included some four-legged friends while for others it was the chance to express themselves in dance

"We’re all about family and fun and just having a good time and positive experience," Chelsea Sollars, Truth Dance Studio said. "We really like performing at Pumpkinfest every year."

No matter what your age or what part of the city you’re from the festival welcomes everyone,

"We love all of them and we want them all to come down and see us, "Carlene Makawski, Board of Trustees Pony Express Museum said.

Pumpkinfest continues Sunday, with events starting at noon.