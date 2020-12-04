Clear
Purina donates to local animal shelter campaign

Purina donated $30,000 to the shelter's campaign for a new shelter.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 12:54 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Friends of the Animal Shelter recieved another donation from one of their early supporters, and it comes as the organization is closing in on their fundraising goal.

Nestle Purina donated $30,000 to the shelter campaign for a new shelter on Corporate Drive.

The campaign is now within $200,000 of reaching its goal to fully purchase the new building.

"We're thrilled that they are helping finish up our campagin right now," Whitney Zoghby, president, Friends of the Animal Shelter said.  "We've just had a lot of support from the community."

The organization will have other events, including it's Waggin' Around the Christmas Tree event in the weeks to come. 

The campaign is always accepting donations on it's website

A storm system continues to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday and Friday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Thursday night and Friday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s. Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
