Purple Hearts Reunited search for family of St. Joseph veteran

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Purple Hearts Reunited is searching for family of a fallen World War II veteran.

PFC Arthur Ronson, a St. Joseph native, was in the 103rd infantry division in WWII when he gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country at the age of 19. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal for his corageuos act.

He was burried at Shaare Sholem Cemetery.

Ronson was the son of Polish immigrants, who came to America right before the war broke out.

"He decided that he needed to earn his right to be an American so he signed up for the draft and went off to war," says Zachariah Fike, founder of Purple Hearts Reunited.

The journey of Ronson’s purple heart is a mystery. Fike says it is Purple Hearts Reunited's mission to return these prestigious medals of valor to their rightful owners.

But until they find Ronson's relatives, The St. Joseph Museum will house Ronson's Purple Heart.

“Those are one of the soldiers we can’t forget. You know, almost 75 years ago he gave the ultimate sacrifice and it’s our job to remember him forever," says Fike.

The search is on to find Ronson’s family here in St. Joseph. Fike is hoping bringing attention to this story might bring forward information on Ronson's St. Joseph relatives.

If you have information regarding Ronson's family ties, Fike asks that you can directly contact Purple Hearts Reunited, the Mayor's office or the St. Joseph Museum.

Until then, patrons can visit the museum and pay their respects to PFC Arthur Ronson.