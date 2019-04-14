Clear

Putt Putt Pub Crawl benefits those with autism

The 10th Annual pub crawl brought bars all over town together to help local individuals and families with autism.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many took advantage of Saturday's nice weather to put in a round of mini golf. Local bars all across town came together for the Putt Putt Pub Crawl, each designing unique courses for patrons to try their hand at the sport.

Nine bars took part in the event, which helps to raise money for the Autism Alliance, an organization that helps individuals and families living with the disorder.

"Early when you're diagnosed, you feel lost," Jamie Bachman, volunteer said. "There's not a lot of support unless you know right where to get it."

Bachman said her son is on the autism spectrum, she and other parents of those with the disorder said the event was a great way to raise awareness about it and offer resources to those that need it.

"It gives parents and volunteers who are passionate about autism a chance to educate the community," Colete Canchola, board member Autism Alliance said. 

While the game of putt putt golf certainly comes with its challenges, those who took part this year and every year said they're grateful for the oportunity to make a difference.

This was the 10th year for the Putt Putt Pub Crawl.


