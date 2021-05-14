Clear
QR workouts now available along St. joseph trailways

The next time you're looking for a good workout but you don't want to deal with the gym, just head to your closest Parkway trail, but don't forget your phone.

Posted: May 14, 2021 3:52 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Park goers can now break a sweat without any equipment, all you need to do is scan a QR code.

Park goers can now break a sweat without any equipment, all you need to do is scan a QR code.

Signs along the Parkway are loaded with taped workout routines from a licensed trainer. 

The signs are courtesy of the St. Joseph East Side Rotary.

The QR codes have several videos that range from stretching to strength training at beginner, moderate and advanced levels. 

New workouts will be uploaded every month.

