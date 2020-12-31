QUIZ: Can We Guess Your Tailgate Personality?

Today will be another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.

