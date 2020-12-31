QUIZ: Name The Famous Destination

Clear
Today will be another comfortable and sunny day with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will stay on the warm side this weekend with highs in the 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions will continue on Saturday but cloud cover will start to build on Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase Sunday evening and continue through the beginning of next week. A cold front will move through next week cooling temperatures back into the 60s.
