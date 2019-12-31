QUIZ: Which Animal Is Your Kindred Spirit?

Clear
Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
More hot and humid weather with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the middle of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
