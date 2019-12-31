Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

QUIZ: What kind of margarita are you?

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Take our quiz to find out what margarita you are!

APP USERS: Click Here

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories