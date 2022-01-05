Quick moving fires injure 2, damage several houses Tuesday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Quick moving fires damaged several homes across St. Joseph Tuesday night,

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, a mother and her 4-year-old daughter were injured in a fire in the 1500 block of Faraon St. Both were taken to the hospital, the child was later transferred to the burn unit at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Strong winds and cold temperatures made for tough conditions fighting the flames. A total of five homes along Faraon St. sustained some level of damage after the fire.

Terry Turbak, a neighbor, said she heard the sirens and saw the emergency response.

"We could see the flames coming up through the top of the building shooting up about 20 feet in the air." She said.

As fire crews began to wrap up the Faraon St. fire, they were dispatched to another fire at an abandoned home in the 1400 block of Prospect Ave.

Steve Dalsing, a battalion chief said a firefighter sustained a wrist injury after slipping on the ice, though no one else was hurt.

Dalsing commended his crew fighting the flames in the bitter cold.

"Some guys were so covered in ice they had to break the ice to get out of their turnout gear," Dalsing said. "[Our firefighters] really did an amazing job."