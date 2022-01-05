Clear
Quick moving fires injure 2, damage several houses Tuesday night

A mother and daughter were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A total of six houses sustained various levels of fire damage Tuesday night,

Posted: Jan 5, 2022 7:06 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Quick moving fires damaged several homes across St. Joseph Tuesday night,

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, a mother and her 4-year-old daughter were injured in a fire in the 1500 block of Faraon St. Both were taken to the hospital, the child was later transferred to the burn unit at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Strong winds and cold temperatures made for tough conditions fighting the flames. A total of five homes along Faraon St. sustained some level of damage after the fire. 

Terry Turbak, a neighbor, said she heard the sirens and saw the emergency response. 

"We could see the flames coming up through the top of the building shooting up about 20 feet in the air." She said.

As fire crews began to wrap up the Faraon St. fire, they were dispatched to another fire at an abandoned home in the 1400 block of Prospect Ave.

Steve Dalsing, a battalion chief said a firefighter sustained a wrist injury after slipping on the ice, though no one else was hurt.

Dalsing commended his crew fighting the flames in the bitter cold.

"Some guys were so covered in ice they had to break the ice to get out of their turnout gear," Dalsing said.  "[Our firefighters] really did an amazing job." 

A Wind Chill Advisory goes from midnight tonight until Thursday at noon. With the wind chill, it will likely feel like it is sub zero or in the single digits throughout the whole day. Clouds will also continue to increase throughout the day. A chance for some light snow will move into the area later tonight after sunset. Most areas will only see a dusting up to an inch, but a few pockets up to two inches will be possible. The areas that see up to two inches will mainly be to our south. Temperatures will also be even colder on Thursday with highs barely making it to the double digits. Temperatures will slowly start to recover throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
