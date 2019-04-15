Racing against the clock to file taxes on Tax Day 2019

Clear
Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 12:53 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- If you are still one of the many who still need to file your 2019 taxes, the countdown to midnight is on.

Tax experts at Jackson Hewitt in St. Joseph has been busy around the clock since Friday making sure clients file their taxes on time.

CPA Dan Marlow said this tax season hasn't been too bad. He said the new tax laws that took effect this year did bring more people in to ask questions, but also, they had less paperwork to fill out.

"We had people who used to itemized their deductions in the past. With the new tax laws and the higher standard deductions, we saw less of that overall," Marlow said. "In a sense, it made it a little bit more straight forward actually."

Jackson Hewitt will be open until 9 p.m. Monday, but will stay open until the last customer in line has filed their taxes. Just have a photo I.D. on you and all your tax forms ready to go.

The tax service will also help those who need to file for an October 15 extension.

All these forms of course need to be e-filed by midnight.

Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday as our winds switch up to the south. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting 20-25 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
