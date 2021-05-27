Clear
Radiothon raises money for Camp Quality

More than $17,000 was raised during the radiothon as of late Thursday afternoon

Posted: May 27, 2021 8:08 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A radio-thon was held Thursday at the Sav-On Furniture Mart to raise money for Camp Quality

The annual event raises money for kids fighting cancer to take part in the camp, which gives them and their families a break from the concerns and stress that comes with living with their diagnosis.

For the second year in a row this year’s camp has been modified to a virtual format to keep sick kids safe from Covid-19, though that hasn’t taken away it’s impact on the kids.

"It’s so important to continue to have camp programming even if we can’t meet in person," Nicci Marshall, executive director Camp Quality said. 

Marshall said kids will have access to virtual arts and crafts as well as activities. 

Funds are still needed for kids to go to camp, each year Camp Quality depends on donors to help make it happen. Money that makes a difference in the lives of local kids in need.

"It’s pretty much immeasurable." Marshall said. "You’re helping kids with cancer have a camp experience."

Organizers said over $17,000 was raised 

