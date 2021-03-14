Rain to start the week

Rain showers are set to continue tonight into Monday. Rain will be spotty at times on Monday with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Monday with highs in the mid 50s.

A few rain showers could linger into Tuesday with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Tuesday afternoon as conditions begin to dry out. Rain chances will return on Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions will start to dry out with the return of sunshine Friday into the weekend.

