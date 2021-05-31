Rain washes out Memorial Day activities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Instead of the hustle and bustle of Memorial Day, the pitter patter of rain filled the city of St. Joseph.

The stage was set for an action-packed Memorial Day as COVID-19 restrictions lifted and many loved ones could get together to observe and celebrate the holiday for the first time in a year, but the rain had other plans for the unofficial start of summer.

"There are zero people here today expect for a few card players in our card room,” said Butch James, Shift Supervisor at Fairview Golf Course.

Fairview Golf Course, a heavily trafficked attraction, closed up shop early as not a single golfer showed up to their scheduled tee-time. Staff had to call golfers and reschedule their time on the green before turning off the lights for the day.

“Today just happens to be one of those days that even if it is a holiday, they’re just staying home,” said James.

However, it wasn't just the popular golf course deserted on this rainy holiday.

Remington Nature Center was desolate as the rain cleared away the possibility of picnics and barbeques.

As for a family-friendly game of mini golf or go-karts, the soggy weather put an end to that too. Joe Town Mini Golf, Joe Town Speedway and Cool Crest remain closed until the rain, rain goes away.

“It’s a bummer. I imagine we would’ve been pretty crowded at all three places if it wasn’t for the rain," said Joe Lane, owner, “We hope to be open this evening so people can come out for just a little bit of Memorial Day fun.”

All owners crossing their fingers next year's long holiday weekend brings some much needed sunshine.