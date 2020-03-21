After a warmer and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday.
Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Rainy Sunday ahead
- A rainy & windy Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cooler Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Monday ahead
- A Snowy Easter Sunday Ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool Sunday ahead
- Some Sunshine for Sunday Before A Rainy Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rainy and cool weather for Sunday