Clear
BREAKING NEWS City of St. Joseph to issue shelter-in-place ordinance 12:01 a.m. Tuesday Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson issues statewide social distancing order Full Story
Rainy Sunday ahead

After a warmer and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 9:47 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
