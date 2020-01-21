Chiefs fans rush to store for championship gear

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are waking up Monday as AFC Champions with throngs of fans eager to show their support.

The Rally House at East Hills Mall sold out of championship gear in 20 minutes Sunday evening. The store manager, Blakli Thompson, said cashiers had a line of fans that reached to the back of the store before the game had officially finished.

Luckily for fans in St. Joseph, the store got two shipments Monday.

"We're supposed to get another shipment today, another shipment tomorrow and then from there we're supposed to be getting more and more every single day," Thompson said.

It’s history in the making and Chiefs fans want something to remember it by.

"Very exciting, very exciting."Mike Moek, a lifelong Chiefs fan shopping at Rally House said. "Waited all my life for this."

Everything from jerseys that rep Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, or ones with “Frank Clark” after he made big defensive plays in Sunday afternoon’s win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship on Sunday. It’s the first Super Bowl in 50 years for Kansas City.