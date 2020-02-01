Rally House prepares for potential Chiefs Super Bowl Win

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at Rally House are getting ready for a rush of Kansas City Chiefs fans should the team win the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Staff say the store will close at 7 p.m. Sunday night, but they will reopen until midnight Monday morning with a limited number of Chiefs Super Bowl championship merchandise available should the team win.
Staff say they're just as excited as the fans.
"it's just when it's going to happen we have so much trust with Mahomes and Kelce and all the guys," Caroline Ruden, a sales associate said. "We know that it's going to happen."
