Rally House prepares for potential Chiefs Super Bowl Win

Staff at the sports retailer are making preparations should the Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 11:21 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at Rally House are getting ready for a rush of Kansas City Chiefs fans should the team win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Staff say the store will close at 7 p.m. Sunday night, but they will reopen until midnight Monday morning with a limited number of Chiefs Super Bowl championship merchandise available should the team win.

Staff say they're just as excited as the fans.

"it's just when it's going to happen we have so much trust with Mahomes and Kelce and all the guys," Caroline Ruden, a sales associate said. "We know that it's going to happen."

Just how warm we get tomorrow will depend on when the cloud cover dissipates. It looks like the most northern parts of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas will be the last to say goodbye to that cloud cover. Highs there will be in the lower to middle 50s by 4pm. St. Joesph and further south will get a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures while they last because a cool down in coming next week. The system is going to bring highs down to the mid 30s and lower and it will bring our next chance for wintry precipitation.
