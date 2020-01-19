Rally House prepping for potential Chiefs Super Bowl run

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at the local Rally House at the East Hills Mall said they're ready should the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday.

With the Chiefs now just one game away from the Super Bowl, Rally House staff say they have extra shipments of Chiefs merchandise in back storage and ready to go should the team win.

Staff say the potential sales boom from the team making its first Super Bowl run in 50 years will be even higher than when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series back in 2015.

"I think we're gonna be even busier if the chiefs win," Lilly Young, a sales associate said. "We're expected to have some crazy days coming up."

Rally House Staff say they will be open during regular business hours on Sunday, but if the Chiefs win the store will reopen later in the evening, they will then stay open until 9 or while supplies last.