Rally House prepping for potential Chiefs Super Bowl run

Staff say they will reopen Sunday night if the Kansas City Chiefs win the game.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at the local Rally House at the East Hills Mall said they're ready should the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday. 

With the Chiefs now just one game away from the Super Bowl, Rally House staff say they have extra shipments of Chiefs merchandise in back storage and ready to go should the team win.

Staff say the potential sales boom from the team making its first Super Bowl run in 50 years will be even higher than when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series back in 2015. 

"I think we're gonna be even busier if the chiefs win," Lilly Young, a sales associate said. "We're expected to have some crazy days coming up."

Rally House Staff say they will be open during regular business hours on Sunday, but if the Chiefs win the store will reopen later in the evening, they will then stay open until 9 or while supplies last. 

Cold Temperatures continue through the day Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 10s to lower 20s. While the sun will be out for the game tomorrow, we have some northerly winds gusting between 20 to 25mph making it feel much colder. Wind chills will only be brushing 0 by kickoff. If you are headed to arrowhead tomorrow, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will hold in the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week and we will see some chances for rain and warmer weather after midweek.
