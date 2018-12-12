Rally House ready for potential Chiefs division title

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— If the Chiefs win Thursday night, you won't have to wait long to grab your AFC West Division Champs shirts.

The St. Joseph Rally House has already received its first shipment of division champs apparel.

Kansas City plays the Chargers Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium and with a win, the Chiefs grab their 3rd-straight division title.

"If they do win Thursday night and the game is over before 10 o'clock at night, we will have the shirts on the sales floor as soon as we get the okay from our corporate," Store manager Chloe King said. "If not, we will have them on the sales floor Friday morning when we open at 9 in the morning."

Rally House is open Friday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.